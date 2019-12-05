The Thanksgiving holiday helped lift “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to its best week in the late-night ratings in over a year.

The NBC series topped the week’s late-night shows with a 0.57 average rating in the adults 18-49 demo, making it “Fallon’s” highest weekly average since the 0.77 rating it averaged during the 2018 Thanksgiving week. It was the same story for “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” which also averaged its highest adults 18-49 rating (0.31) since last Thanksgiving.

Elsewhere, it was an up week for CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” as well, with the series ticking up from a 0.37 to a 0.44. “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (0.24) similarly rose three-hundredths of a point week-to-week, while NBC’s “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” (0.21) grew five-hundredths of a point.

In cable, both TBS’ “Conan” (0.13) and Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (0.12) took the week off, and took predictable hits as a result.

Here are the late-night numbers for Nov. 25-29, 2019:

BROADCAST

Notes: Nov. 28’s NBC programs were delayed by the overrun of a primetime NFL game. The Nov. 27 through Nov. 29 editions of “Kimmel,” Nov. 28 and 29 CBS telecasts, along with the Nov. 29 NBC telecasts are all excluded from these averages due to the Thanksgiving holiday. “Tonight” also aired a Sunday, Dec. 1 edition, delayed by an NFL overrun.

Show Net Adults 18-49, 11/25 – 11/29 Viewers (millions),

11/25 – 11/29 Adults 18-49 season to date Viewers (millions) season to date 11:35 p.m. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon NBC 0.57/5 2.38 0.42/3 2.01 Late Show with Stephen Colbert CBS 0.44/3 3.05 0.45/3 3.55 Jimmy Kimmel Live! ABC 0.33/3 1.88 0.34/3 1.96 12:35 a.m. Late Night with Seth Meyers NBC 0.31/3 1.39 0.24/3 1.30 Late Late Show with James Corden CBS 0.24/3 1.27 0.21/2 1.27 Nightline ABC 0.18/2 1.03 0.22/2 1.17 1:35 a.m. A Little Late with Lilly Singh NBC 0.21/2 0.88 0.16/2 0.70

CABLE

Note: Nov. 28’s “Daily Show” was preempted.

Show Net Time Adults 18-49, 11/25 – 11/29 Viewers (millions),

11/25 – 11/29 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 11:30 p.m. 0.34 0.66 Adult Swim programming Adult Swim 12:30 a.m. 0.28 0.55 Conan – R TBS 11 p.m. 0.13 0.34 The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – R Comedy Central 11 p.m. 0.12 0.32

Source: The Nielsen Company